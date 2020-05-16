Hans Zimmer – Time (Alan Walker Remix)

By Ellie Mullins 1

German film score composer and record producer Hans Zimmer is one of the most iconic musicians of our time. Known for cleverly and uniquely merging electronic music together with traditional orchestral sounds, there’s simply no one like him in this day and age. Composing music for over 150 films so far, he is one of Hollywood’s most innovative talents and now Alan Walker is merging his staple sound together for an extra special remix.

One of Zimmer’s most quintessential bodies of work is that of the soundtrack from Inception, and specifically the track ‘Time’. One of the most chillingly haunting yet stunning and overwhelmingly emotional pieces of score, ‘Time’ is instantly recognisable to just about anyone and especially Alan Walker who cites Zimmer as one of his biggest inspirations. Being gifted an autographed copy of the sheet notes for the track, it feels right that Walker would go on to put his own spin on the track, and he’s done it justice to say the least.

Retaining the emotions that are sewn into the very core of the original, he’s not turned it into a crazy hyped up dance track, but rather used the incredible orchestral arrangements to strengthen his skills. Injecting just the right amount of energy into it, it’s clear that he put a lot of thought into it and wanted to do Zimmer proud. Alan Walker has had the privilege of creating the very first official remix of any Hans Zimmer work, and here’s what he had to say about it:

“Everyone who knows me, knows that I’m a huge fan of Hans Zimmer. His work has played a big part of my musical journey. Especially “Time”, which is probably my favorite song ever. The fact that my version of it is the first-ever official remix release of any Hans Zimmer work, is mind-blowing. I’m as grateful as I can possibly be for this opportunity!”

Prepare to have your mind blown as you listen to the remix (with an extended version available too) below on Spotify, out now.

Image Credit: Rukes.com