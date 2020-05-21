Search

 

 

Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa cancel all events for June

The party isle of Ibiza is the top holiday destination for ravers and holiday lovers alike each year. When the party season is on, you’ll expect to find top artists like David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren and more there each day and night, and it becomes the number one place to be in the world. Sadly though, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, it’s threatening the whole party season and now Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa have made the hard choice to cancel all June events ahead of time.

It’s unknown whether there will be any events in Ibiza at all this year – but it looks extremely unlikely – and this is the first nail in the coffin for the whole season. In an Instagram post by Hï and The Night League not long ago, their statement reads that the safety of their guests, artists and staff is at the utmost priority and they are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will keep everyone updated as the situation develops.

When it is safe to return, the doors of the iconic Ibiza venues will open once again to Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa. If you had pre-purchased any tickets for any June events, you may request a refund or transfer your ticket to next year’s June season as it gets announced. Contact your ticket agent for further details.

Image Credit: Tamara Sini





