Kygo set to throw online ‘Golden Hour’ festival this Friday to celebrate his album release

By Ellie Mullins 15

Kygo is a very busy man right now. In between releasing a steady stream of fantastic-sounding singles, he’s gearing up for the release of upcoming studio album ‘Golden Hour’. Revealing the tracklist (but sneakily leaving out the names of all of the collaborators), he’s building the excitement levels up within his fanbase and the electronic industry. Now, he’s taking it a step further by creating his own Golden Hour online festival.

Coinciding with the release of the album, on May 29 (this Friday), the festival will be streaming from 4PM ET / 10PM CEST and it features a massive lineup with some of his artist friends. Headlining the lineup are Alan Walker, Jimmy Buffet, OneRepublic and Zac Brown. Giving a diverse range of artists from different genres, it’s all about merging electronic music with non-electronic music for a brilliant night that celebrates what the music industry is all about, coming together and sharing good times and good music. Also joining the already stacked bill are artists such as Chelsea Cutler, Oh Wonder and Sandro Cavazza to name a few.

In partnership with LiveXLive and Palm Tree Crew, you can view the festival stream as it happens on Kygo’s official YouTube channel or on the LiveXLive website here. In honour of mental health awareness month, the festival will also feature a guided meditation and interestingly, a magic show! Merchandise will be designed by LA-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo where the proceeds will go to charity, and multiple charities (Baby2Baby, Crew Nation and the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund) will be involved in a bid to not only entertain, but to serve a helping hand to those that need it the most.

View the full lineup below, and gear up to party with hundreds of thousands of other Kygo fans to celebrate the hotly anticipated ‘Golden Hour’ album launch.

GOLDEN HOUR FESTIVAL, streaming live May 29th!I'm celebrating my album launch with some amazing artists and finishing it off by performing the songs from Golden Hour for the first time! Posted by Kygo on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Image credit: Golden Hour Festival via official Kygo Facebook page