Marshmello & Halsey – Be Kind

By Nicole Pepe 3

Marshmello calls on Halsey to help explore the depths of a sentimental new song called ‘Be Kind’. The song was released along with an animated music video that shines as brightly as the song.

Marshmello (real name Christopher Comstock) has had his hands full with new music and collaborations recently, including the single ‘Crusade’, in which he teamed up with dubstep DJ/producer SVDDEN DEATH, who was also scheduled to tour with Marshmello (pre-pandemic). Marshmello is famously known for sinking his fingers into different genres, calling upon other collaborators such as Selena Gomez, Tyga, A Day To Remember, Bastille, and Halsey to be the newest of the gang.

The New Jersey native Halsey’s (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) newest album ‘Manic’ was released earlier this year and has been successful across many different countries. ‘Manic’ debuted in the top ten in several countries, including Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, the UK, and the US. It also reached the top 20 in Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Norway. The album credits producers such as Lido, Cashmere Cat, and Jon Bellion.

‘Be Kind’ tugs at the heart-strings with sweet synths and Wurlitzer-sounding piano pads to take the lead as Halsey sings about heartbreak and trust issues. The chorus is both sentimentally and methodically made, meaning while we’re belting the lyrics with our friends in our cars, it’ll be through tears. Halsey’s voice floats perfectly on top of the melodies throughout the song bringing it to an all-too-soon end.

The lyric video released along with the single features bright transitions and flashes of images that correspond to the texts such as written x-ray type pictures and muscular skeletons with Marshmello’s famous “XX” being scribbled across.

To watch the lyric video click here.

Stream ‘Be Kind’ below:

Image Credit: Peter Donaghy