Martin Garrix set to air special DJ set from boat on May 5

By Ellie Mullins 14

Since Martin Garrix, like every other DJ right now, can’t continue with his hectic tour schedule all around the world, he’s been getting creative with the sets he is doing right now in Amsterdam. As you have probably seen, the first post-quarantine set he did was from his rooftop at home featuring some very spectacular views. Keeping with the rooftop theme, he then did a special for a radio show from the A’DAM Tower. Fans have been loving these videos and now he’s one upping himself by doing a set from a boat this time.

On May 5, Garrix will showcase an incredible unique boat set that will see him play everyone’s favourite classic tracks from him, as well as a mix of newer favourites and some exciting exclusives. Taking to the waters whilst the sun sets, it will provide a stunning backdrop against an even better set, providing a true spectacle to witness.

Teaming up with production company Bad Birds, they ensured that drone shots, helicopter shots and beyond will capture every angle in stunning 4K and 8K UHD. He also teamed up with Insight TV who will air the set.

”I wanted to do something like this for a long time. Especially now when I’m not able to travel and do any shows it seemed like the perfect opportunity to finally do it. I hope that this will bring happiness and a moment of celebration on the 5th of May, since we are not able to celebrate it together this year.” – Martin Garrix

It will air at 7PM CEST on May 5.

Image credit: Louis van Baar