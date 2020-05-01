Mystique – Magic (Feat. Tim Morrison) [Bingo Players Edit]

Belgian based Mystique has been rocking the electronic music industry for a while now. Playing at places like Tomorrowland, he’s supported by some massive acts such as Lucas & Steve, Dannic and Yves V to name a few. Putting out his music on some of the worlds most in-demand labels like Ultra, Sony, Mad Decent and many more, he’s largely becoming a household name and it’s all thanks to his massive bags of talent. From his first show in New York all the way to now, he’s come a very long way and now to combat the COVID-19 sadness, he’s released an extra special track on Spinnin’ Records.

Titled ‘Magic’, this one features a very special edit by no other than Bingo Players. Bingo Players used to be a duo consisting of Maarten Hoogstraten and Paul Bäumer, but after Paul’s tragic death in 2013, Maarten was told to continue the Bingo Players legacy and that’s exactly what he’s done. Taking the project to entirely new heights, Maarten is a staple on Spinnin’, and his large fanbase has supported his every move.

With two names like Mystique and Bingo Players together on one track, it was always going to be an absolute heater and they have created utter ‘Magic’ together. With extremely upbeat vocals provided by the extremely talented Tim Morrison, the infectiously happy synths are layered on top of each other for a music experience that will make you want to listen over and over again. The drop has so much bounce-ability and will make you long to be back with your friends at festivals, but at least we have this track to tie us over until then.

Out now, check out ‘Magic’ by Mystique and Bingo Players.