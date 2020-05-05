Tiësto announces he and his wife Annika are expecting their first child

By Guilherme Marouf 12

Amidst the current scenario of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it is still possible to celebrate life as Tiësto shows in his recent post announcing that his wife Annika is pregnant, expecting a daughter. The announcement is already reverberating throughout the electronic music community, amongst well-wishes from other DJs.

Even at the age of 51, Tiësto is relentless as he continues to tour around the world, performing at his Las Vegas residency, as well as continuing to release songs such as the new collaboration with Becky Hill ‘Nothing Really Matters’ released in April and which already has more than 4 million plays on Spotify.

We hope it will be a very happy moment for Tiësto and his family.

Image Credit: Tiësto’s Instagram