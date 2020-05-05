Search

 

 

Tiësto
News

Tiësto announces he and his wife Annika are expecting their first child

By
12

Amidst the current scenario of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it is still possible to celebrate life as Tiësto shows in his recent post announcing that his wife Annika is pregnant, expecting a daughter. The announcement is already reverberating throughout the electronic music community, amongst well-wishes from other DJs.

Even at the age of 51, Tiësto is relentless as he continues to tour around the world, performing at his Las Vegas residency, as well as continuing to release songs such as the new collaboration with Becky Hill ‘Nothing Really Matters’ released in April and which already has more than 4 million plays on Spotify.

We hope it will be a very happy moment for Tiësto and his family.

Image Credit: Tiësto’s Instagram







Tags: ,
0

Aspiring DJ/Producer from Brazil. Lover of house, progressive and classic trance. "Let the music carry us together."

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, News

To pay tribute to Avicii, Aloe Blacc put together a 24-hour stream dedicated to the late Swedish artist. Aloe and Tim collaborated in the massively successful single 'Wake Me Up' and 'SOS.' Both singles have accumulated over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify alone. Aloe Blacc has done amazing tributes to his dear friend and collaborator in the past two years,

Available Now, Genres, Groove House, Releases

The legendary record producer and DJ Tiësto has just dropped a feel-good house tune called “Nothing Really Matters,” out now through Universal Music. For this incredible release, he has teamed up with the British singer and songwriter Becky Hill who has added a whole new dimension to the song with her catchy and amusing vocals. As a matter of fact, this

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Storming through with another irresistible remix, Tiësto has taken on Mabel in an emphatic rework of her vocal-driven single "Boyfriend". Destined for mass radio plays around the world, Tiësto has worked his remixing magic once more, leaving a bass-heavy imprint on the Swedish-English singer/songwriter's infectious single. Applying some punch to the original, the dance music heavyweight has combined a selection of incisive