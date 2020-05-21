Tiësto’s Musical Freedom label to release its first ever compilation album

By Barbara Potrc 9

Since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, everyone has been struggling to stay positive and continue their day to day life. With a summer seasons without festivals approaching rapidly, we can only imagine that a lot of electronic dance music lovers are searching for different ways of entertaining themselves during these weird times. Good news and fresh music are now appreciated more than ever. This is why the electronic music culture has been raving ever since the news about Tiësto’s Musical Freedom label were announced – they are officially releasing their first ever compilation album!

The Godfather of EDM, Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto, is treating his fans with a very special release, ‘Musical Freedom Unlimited’, which will feature twenty tracks from the label’s finest artists. Some of the tracks that you will be able to find on the album are Tiësto’s collaboration with DJs From Mars, Rudeejay and Dabrozz – ‘The Drop’, ‘Thats My Music’ by the American DJ and producer duo Breathe Carolina, Magnificence teamed up with Ayor for ‘Set Me Free’ and many more. Some other artists that helped shaped the label throughout the years and are also featured on the compilation are Valy Mo, Cheyenne Giles, MOSKA, BYOR, SWACQ, Sikdope and more.

Here is what Tiësto said about the upcoming release:

“It’s great to have so many of our favorite artists together on one album project. For over 10 years Musical Freedom has been a way to promote different styles and genres that sound unique & fresh, and work well on a dancefloor. Musical Freedom Unlimited is a perfect snapshot of everything that makes up the label today. Many of these tracks are picked straight from my festival sets!”

But of course that’s not all! In order to celebrate this massive drop, Musical Freedom is planning to host an unforgettable, biggest back-to-back DJ set live stream ever. The truly amazing lineup will feature Breathe Carolina, Sunstars, Ice & Diaz, Valy Mo, Ayor, Magnificence, Cheyenne Giles, MOSKA, BYOR, SWACQ, Antoine Delvig, Love For Justice, Massapeals, Kodat, Softest Hard, Silkdope, ALRT, Reece Low and Olly James. You will be able to tune in to the 9-hour live stream on the official Musical Freedom YouTube and Twitch channels.

The ‘Musical Freedom Unlimited’ compilation is set to drop at the end of this month, on May 29th, and you can pre-order it here.

Photo credits: RUDGR