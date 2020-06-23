Search

 

 

Armin van Buuren
Armin van Buuren & Jamis – Boom Boom

Armin van Buuren is certainly not a man who needs any kind of introduction, but quite frankly, he deserves one, so let’s give him one! Amassing a huge double-decade long career, Armin has held down residencies in Ibiza and performed across many of the biggest stages and festivals in the world, including Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, and Creamfields. In addition to this, the trance titan has also become famed for his ‘A State of Trance’ shows, hosting the finest names from the genre in his native Netherlands each year, with the likes of Ilan Bluestone, Grum, Above & Beyond, and Solarstone joining the Armada founder for his annual celebration.

Now, Armin has given us a flavour of his huge main-stage sound on new single ‘Boom Boom’, a thumping new production made in unison with Jamis. Tilting a nod to the sound of yesteryear, this one transports us back to those big-room sounding tracks of the early 2010s, when big drops and “3, 2, 1, jump!” was still a thing. Though that particular trend has now faded into insignificance as a music trend, it’s refreshing to hear a track which teleports us back to one of our favourite eras of electronic music.

With the 2020 festival season now on a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans won’t be able to jump and up down to this one in a club any time soon, but listeners will surely close their eyes and imagine the sights that will hopefully greet us again in 2021 when hearing this. Packed with trembling bass-line and euphoric chords, Armin is truly one of dance music’s most iconic and popular artists over the course of the past 20 or so years. Blessing ‘Boom Boom’ with the signature sound we’ve come to love from a Van Buuren release, you can check out this Armin x Jamis collab below and let us know your thoughts across our social media channels.

