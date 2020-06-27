Avicii game ‘Invector’ Encore Edition to make its Nintendo Switch debut

Critically acclaimed rhythm game, AVICII Invector Encore Edition will be available for all Nintendo Switch users on September 8th, which would have been Avicii’s 31st birthday.

The game will make its debut on Nintendo Switch, but will also be available for download on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. AVICII Invector Encore Edition will feature 10 new tracks along with the entire edition of Avicii’s (real name Tim Bergling) posthumous album entitled ‘Tim’. Existing users of the game will get a sneak peek of the game as a demo release in August 2020.

The game comes from the creators of Hello There Games, who has partnered up with Wired Productions Ltd.. A VICII Invector Encore Edition continues the idea that AVICII himself envisioned, which is pairing music with gameplay. Keeping Avicii’s spirit flowing through the game, the Swedish DJ’s friends and family have aided in completing this project.

The creators of the new and exciting game had this to say regarding the gameplay,

“ AVICII Invector Encore Edition takes players on a pulsating adventure, soaring through stunning environments with the precision and skill to master all difficulties. Tim Bergling’s vision for this musical experience will have players turn up, tune-in and fully immerse themselves in an audio/visual dimension of serene visualscapes.”

The Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization founded by the 'Fade Into Darkness', 'Hey Brother', 'Waiting For Love', and 'Sunset Jesus'. Keeping Avicii's legacy very much alive, all music royalties of the game will go straight to, an organization founded by the family and friends of Avicii, advocating for the preventative actions for mental illness and suicide among young individuals.