Bonnaroo officially cancels 2020 festival, announces virtual weekend and 2021 dates

By Alshaan Kassam 10

After initially announcing their postpostment until September 24-27 2020, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will be cancelling this years festival until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. With an epic lineup including Tame Impala, Flume, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Lana Del Rey and many more, the festival has shared that a virtual replacement will be in store for September which will include “some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.”

While attendees will have the choice of recieving refunds or to roll over their tickets for next year’s festival taking place on June 17-20, those who decide to roll over their tickets will be granted free entry to the virtual event full of surprises. With a clear message to always stay postiive and safe amidst the recent cancellation, the festival states:

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.

Read the full statement below and let us know if we will be seeing you at Bonnaroo 2021 next year!

Image Credit: Bonnaroo Official Facebook Account