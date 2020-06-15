Search

 

 

Calvin Harris & Dizzee Rascal’s ‘Dance Wiv Me’ turns 12 years old

Remember when Calvin Harris used to sing his own vocals and play keyboards on stage whilst jumping up and down like an excitable teenager? Rewind your mind a full 12 years, and you’ll see various videos of the skinny Scot from Dumfries performing at festivals such as T4 on the Beach‘ and it’s a very different Calvin to the global superstar we know today. Once thing that has remained since 2008 though, is the Brit’s ability to make truly top quality music. In June 2008, Calvin – having already shot to stardom with tracks like ‘Acceptable in the 80s’ and ‘The Girls’, scored his first ever UK number one in the officials singles charts thanks to ‘Dance Wiv Me’.

A collaboration with grime legend Dance Rascal, the track was produced by Calvin, who also featured on vocals, and also roped in the work of R&B maestro Chrome. By June 2008, the track had already become the ultimate anthem of the summer and soundtracked the UK festival season over the course of the next three months. ‘Dance Wiv Me’ later went on to feature on Dizzee’s huge studio album ‘Tongue ‘N’ Cheek’ and helped propel Calvin to global stardom, with the UK producer and DJ launching ‘I’m Not Alone‘ the following summer. Staying at number one for full consecutive weeks, ‘Dance Wiv Me’ became the 12th biggest selling track of 2008, and was even covered by British pop-rock group Keane, who mashed-up this song with ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ by Queen in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. A very happy 12th birthday to ‘Dance Wiv Me’, you can relive this classic Calvin X Dizzee collab below!





