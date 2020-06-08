‘Defqon.1 at Home’ 3-day livestream announced

By Harrison Watson 6

Festival organiser Q-dance has announced that the 2020 instalment of their hardstyle festival Defqon.1 will be taking place via live-stream this year, in the form of ‘Defqon.1 at Home’. The festival, which attracted 78,000 people in 2019, is not letting the COVID-19 event cancellations stop them from providing their fans with a world-class festival experience, boasting a lineup of 80 artists over 3 days, running from 26th to 28th of June.

According to Q-dance, every major element of the festival, including The Gathering and The Closing Ceremony, as well as an exclusive quiz, titled ‘The Q-dance Quiz’, will still take place, albeit online. The Q-dance Quiz gives festival-streamers the chance to compete against each other and test their knowledge on three themes; The Ultimate Hardstyle Quiz, The Defqon.1 Weekend Warriors Quiz, and The Legendary 20 Years of Q-dance Quiz, with apparently ‘legendary’ prizes up for grabs.

Creative Director of the festival, Jonas Schmidt, stated:

“The world is turned upside down. We live in a bizarre time in which our industry has been hit hard. This applies not only to our organization and the people who work there but also to the hundreds of creatives and artists with whom we organize our beautiful events every year. That’s why we’ve pulled out all the stops to make it a special weekend this year, together with our fans from all over the world.”

Q-dance is no stranger to live streams, so ‘Defqon.1 at Home’ will no doubt be unmissable for any hardstyle fan. The festival is set to take place on the 26th, 27th, and 28th of June, more information can be found here.

Photo credit: Defqon.1 Facebook