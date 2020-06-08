Search

 

 

Defqon.1 at home
Events, Featured

‘Defqon.1 at Home’ 3-day livestream announced

By
6

Festival organiser Q-dance has announced that the 2020 instalment of their hardstyle festival Defqon.1 will be taking place via live-stream this year, in the form of ‘Defqon.1 at Home’. The festival, which attracted 78,000 people in 2019, is not letting the COVID-19 event cancellations stop them from providing their fans with a world-class festival experience, boasting a lineup of 80 artists over 3 days, running from 26th to 28th of June.

According to Q-dance, every major element of the festival, including The Gathering and The Closing Ceremony, as well as an exclusive quiz, titled ‘The Q-dance Quiz’, will still take place, albeit online. The Q-dance Quiz gives festival-streamers the chance to compete against each other and test their knowledge on three themes; The Ultimate Hardstyle Quiz, The Defqon.1 Weekend Warriors Quiz, and The Legendary 20 Years of Q-dance Quiz, with apparently ‘legendary’ prizes up for grabs.

Creative Director of the festival, Jonas Schmidt, stated:

“The world is turned upside down. We live in a bizarre time in which our industry has been hit hard. This applies not only to our organization and the people who work there but also to the hundreds of creatives and artists with whom we organize our beautiful events every year. That’s why we’ve pulled out all the stops to make it a special weekend this year, together with our fans from all over the world.”

Q-dance is no stranger to live streams, so ‘Defqon.1 at Home’ will no doubt be unmissable for any hardstyle fan. The festival is set to take place on the 26th, 27th, and 28th of June, more information can be found here.

Photo credit: Defqon.1 Facebook





Tags: , , ,
0

RELATED POSTS

Events, Featured, Industry

MTV is exploring the possibility of holding this year's edition of the Video Music Awards live and in-person from Brooklyn's Barclay's Centre. It is hoped that by August 30th, the day in which the 36th annual Awards are scheduled for, the pandemic has subsided enough for the event to take place. An MTV spokesperson said: “We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community

Featured, Industry

Despite already being postponed until the 9th and 16th of October, new information has surfaced revealing the organiser's potential intentions for this year's instalment of Coachella to be cancelled. The festival's organisers are reported to have asked this years performers to play in 2021 instead, signalling a complete cancellation of the festival. Media company Bloomberg cites "people familiar with the matter"

Featured, Industry

There's no denying that the entertainment industry has been impacted significantly by COVID-19, with events cancelled, cinemas closed, and millions of people living paycheck to paycheck, it will be a long time before the industry returns to what it was. According to research released by Ampere Analysis, the entertainment industry will suffer $160 billion in lost growth over the next