Durbuy Greenfields brings you the Tomorrowland camping experience

Tomorrowland recently announced the postponement of the 2020 festivities and that it’ll be holding a whole virtual festival experience instead this year, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As countries are starting to lift some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, everyone is hoping that some events will be happening towards the end of the year. With restrictions starting to be lifted, the company responsible for DreamVille, Tomorrowland‘s camping grounds, has announced that they’ll be hosting Durbuy Greenfields, bringing you the DreamVille camping experience, without the festival aspect of course.

Durbuy Greenfields will allow visitors to stay in unique accommodations, that are usually just available through a Tomorrowland ticket in an estate in Durbuy, Belgium. The estate will be transformed into a huge ‘glamping’ (a combination of the words ‘glamorous’ and ‘camping’) experience, starting July 3rd, with unique activities, food, drinks, and even a pool (and to be honest, who wouldn’t like a refreshing dip into a pool when camping in 25-30°C).

In total, there will be 8 different types of accommodations offered, including the famous DreamLodge that always seems to be amongst the first accommodations to be sold out in Tomorrowland ticket sales and you can pick between a 2 to 4-night stay and you can book a package throughout the whole of July. The base package, a 2-night stay in a so-called ‘PomPom Room‘, which is a pre-pitched tent, includes various benefits listed below and starts at €110 (~US$125). These benefits are available in any of the packages.

Breakfast by master-chef Wout Bru

A pre-made bed, ready for you upon arrival

A private terrace

Adventure Valley Pass

A pool surrounded by a bar

Communal sunbathing area for that ultimate summer feeling

Light entertainment and music every evening

Endless amounts of things to do, see and experience

Various outdoor activities

Sports such as volleyball, miniature football and more

Towels and bedding

All of this is, of course, bound to social distancing and government-imposed guidelines around the containing the spread of the virus, but, if you want to get a taste of what it’s like to camp at Tomorrowland, and can make a trip to Belgium, you might have just found your summer vacation plans. You can check out all the details on the Durbuy Greenfields website.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Twitter