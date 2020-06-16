Search

 

 

Eric Prydz
Eric Prydz confirms first 2021 HOLOSPHERE dates

Here we are, beginning of Summer 2020, at home watching livestreams, when the festival season should have kicked off already and be in full swing but then Coronavirus happened. Most events have been canceled entirely or postponed to next year, including Tomorrowland and Creamfields. The good news is, Eric Prydz has just announced that he will be performing at both festivals in 2021 and will bring his legendary HOLOSPHERE show, originally scheduled for both festivals this year, with him.

When Prydz‘ first announced his new concept of HOLOSPHERE in 2019 fans didn’t dear to believe what the master of holograms had created. Known for his unique settings and shows, Prydz‘ has raised the bar with his EPIC series and HOLO throughout the years. Combined with his unique production, each of the shows is taking you on a journey that someone needs to see themselves before believing it.

With HOLOSPHERE, Eric will be performing inside a LED sphere in front of a huge LED wall, combined with various other lightning equipment, that throws an audio-visual experience at you that has yet to be beaten. While he and his team have been working on this unique setup, Prydz‘ has also given two interviews and a more detailed look at how the whole show has been developed and is actually brought together. You can find both of them on The Verge. (Link 1 & Link 2)

It’s safe to say that artists and promoters are working on the best possible experience once events are allowed again. Check out the teaser video below!

2021…Tomorrowland Creamfields

Posted by Eric Prydz on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Image Credit: Anthony Mooney





Born in Germany, spent 6 years in Ireland and now living in Amsterdam. My love for electronic music started in 2012 and now I'm traveling around the world for electronic music - you'll mostly find me either in dark warehouses raving to the best Techno beats or enjoying Trance with massive light shows.

[email protected]

