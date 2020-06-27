Headhunterz presents masterclasses: The Art of Production

By Guilherme Marouf 7

One of Hardstyle’s biggest artists presents impactful news for fans and aspiring producers: The Art of Production. It is an interactive online platform for producers to learn the art of creating Hardstyle music. Producers will be able to upload their music and get feedback from Headhunterz himself in exclusive live and limited capacity sessions.

The course will consist of pay per view sessions and those interested in participating will be Hardstyle producers and fanatics of the most different skills. It will not be necessary to have prior knowledge. It will be fully experienced in a small group and in addition to the feedbacks to be received by Headhunterz producers will also be able to meet other producers and become part of a new Hardstyle music production community.

“The path to learning to produce Hardstyle is a unique path that comes with it’s own challenges. By personally guiding people on the path that I have been on myself for over 15 years, I see an opportunity to share invaluable insight that will help upcoming producers speed up their learning process and let their creative potential flourish by overcoming obstacles that keeps them from letting their ideas come to live in the way they have it in mind. ” – Headhunterz

Headhunterz has decided to create this platform as a form of gratitude for all the support received throughout his career, in addition to encouraging the growth of the community so that new talents emerge and that Hardstyle music remains present at the festivals around the world.

To check more details and upcoming information please visit: https://headhunterz.com/masterclass-signup/

Image Credit: Headhunterz YouTube