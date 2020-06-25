Kygo beats Lady Gaga in spots on Billboard’s top dance music charts

By Juan Llorens 5

Hit-maker Kygo is making the headlines this week as he is beating Lady Gaga in Billboard‘s dance chart placements. You would not really expect to see this, as Lady Gaga would usually be placed within the pop chart, however, her latest album ‘Chromatica’ delivered a complete electronic/pop fusion. Kygo’s album ‘Golden Hour‘ is a masterpiece that also deserves placement on Billboard’s charts. Let’s break it down.

Currently, Lady Gaga’s album ranks number one on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums. The single ‘Rain On Me’, in collaboration with Ariana Grande, is the number one single on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Thirteen out of the sixteen tracks on ‘Chromatica’ have placements in the Top 20. So how does Kygo beat Lady Gaga?

Kygo currently has sixteen placements within the top 40 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. With eleven of those placements being completely new, while the other five have been fluctuating over time. Over the years, Kygo has proved time and time again that every release is chart-worthy. The Norwegian artist delivers an aura that makes his melody-filled tracks mesmerizing.

It is noteworthy that Lady Gaga’s album production credits include Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Skrillex, Madeon, and Tchami. Both Kygo’s and Lady Gaga’s albums are a must-listen. Check out all of Kygo’s placements in the Billboard chart below:

No. 8 – “Lose Somebody (ft. OneRepublic)”

No. 19 – “Broken Glass (ft. Kim Petras)”

No. 21 – “I’ll Wait (ft. Sasha Sloan)”

No. 22 – “Freedom (ft. Zak Abel)”

No. 23 – “The Truth (ft. Valerie Broussard)”

No. 24 – “Like It Is (ft. Zara Larsson & Tyga)”

No. 25 – “Someday (ft. Zac Brown)”

No. 27 – “Feels Like Forever (ft. Jamie N Commons)”

No. 29 – “Beautiful (ft. Sandro Cavazza)”

No. 30 – “Could You Love Me (ft. Dreamlab)”

No. 31 – “To Die For (ft. St. Lundi)”

No. 33 – “How Would I Know (ft. Oh Wonder)”

No. 35 – “Don’t Give Up On Love (ft. Sam Tinnesz)”

No. 36 – “Say You Will (ft. Patrick Droney & Petey)”

No. 38 – “Follow (ft. Joe Janiak)”

No. 39 – “Hurting (ft. Rhys Lewis)”

Photo Credit: Johannes Lovund