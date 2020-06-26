Search

 

 

Shazam releases top 50 most sought out summer tracks of the decade

As quarantine continues and lockdown restrictions are applied in many places around the world, people have turned to music to pass time. Moreover, as summer rolls in for many around the world, we are constantly looking to find or curate the best possible summer playlist. Lucky for us, Shazam has released the top 50 most shazam’d summer tracks of the last decade.

To our surprise, many electronic acts top the list, and rightfully so. Major Lazer, DJ Snake, & take the first place in the Shazam top 50 with their super hit ‘Lean On. In third place comes the late Avicii with genre-bending ‘Wake Me Up.’ In positions six through eight are Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, and Sam Feldt. In number ten is Robin Schulz‘ edit for Mr. Probz‘ ‘Waves.’ In total, electronic artists take seven spots out of the top ten.

The extensive list includes many other EDM artists such as Calvin Harris, Galantis, Loud Luxury, ZHU, and many more. If you are looking to relive the best summers of your life, you must check out some of the tracks on this list. Check out the full list compiled by Shazam and the U.K.‘s radio station Kiss FM down below:

  1. Major Lazer Feat. MØ & DJ Snake – Lean On
  2. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito (Remix)
  3. Avicii – Wake Me Up
  4. Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners – This Girl
  5. French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
  6. Lost Frequencies – Are You With Me
  7. Oliver Heldens & Becky Hill – Gecko (Overdrive)
  8. Sam Feldt Feat. Kimberly Anne – Show Me Love
  9. Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato – Solo
  10. Mr. Probz – Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit
  11. Fuse ODG – Antenna
  12. Skrillex & Diplo With Justin Bieber – Where Are Ü Now
  13. Klingande – Jubel
  14. Dominic Fike – 3 Nights
  15. Joel Corry – Sorry
  16. Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith – La La La
  17. Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz – Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
  18. Kent Jones – Don’t Mind
  19. Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong
  20. Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
  21. Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe – Mama
  22. Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky
  23. AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
  24. John Newman – Love Me Again
  25. Meduza Feat. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart
  26. Fetty Wap – Trap Queen
  27. Years & Years – Shine
  28. Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell – Blurred Lines
  29. Loud Luxury Feat. Brando – Body
  30. Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
  31. DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
  32. Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
  33. Jess Glynne – Right Here
  34. Ed Sheeran Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock – Cross Me
  35. Galantis – Runaway (U & I)
  36. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us
  37. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
  38. Tinie Tempah Feat. Jess Glynne – Not Letting Go
  39. Sigala – Easy Love
  40. ZHU – Faded
  41. Omi – Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)
  42. Armin Van Buuren Feat. Trevor Guthrie – This Is What It Feels Like
  43. Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
  44. Felix Jaehn Feat. Jasmine Thompson – Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better)
  45. Jax Jones & Martin Solveig & Madison Beer – All Day And Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa)
  46. Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
  47. Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX – I Love It
  48. Jonas Blue – Perfect Strangers
  49. Chris Malinchak – So Good To Me
  50. Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down​

