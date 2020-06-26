Shazam releases top 50 most sought out summer tracks of the decade

By Juan Llorens

As quarantine continues and lockdown restrictions are applied in many places around the world, people have turned to music to pass time. Moreover, as summer rolls in for many around the world, we are constantly looking to find or curate the best possible summer playlist. Lucky for us, Shazam has released the top 50 most shazam’d summer tracks of the last decade.

To our surprise, many electronic acts top the list, and rightfully so. Major Lazer, DJ Snake, & MØ take the first place in the Shazam top 50 with their super hit ‘Lean On‘. In third place comes the late Avicii with genre-bending ‘Wake Me Up.’ In positions six through eight are Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, and Sam Feldt. In number ten is Robin Schulz‘ edit for Mr. Probz‘ ‘Waves.’ In total, electronic artists take seven spots out of the top ten.

The extensive list includes many other EDM artists such as Calvin Harris, Galantis, Loud Luxury, ZHU, and many more. If you are looking to relive the best summers of your life, you must check out some of the tracks on this list. Check out the full list compiled by Shazam and the U.K.‘s radio station Kiss FM down below:

Major Lazer Feat. MØ & DJ Snake – Lean On Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito (Remix) Avicii – Wake Me Up Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners – This Girl French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable Lost Frequencies – Are You With Me Oliver Heldens & Becky Hill – Gecko (Overdrive) Sam Feldt Feat. Kimberly Anne – Show Me Love Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato – Solo Mr. Probz – Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit Fuse ODG – Antenna Skrillex & Diplo With Justin Bieber – Where Are Ü Now Klingande – Jubel Dominic Fike – 3 Nights Joel Corry – Sorry Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith – La La La Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz – Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) Kent Jones – Don’t Mind Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe – Mama Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove John Newman – Love Me Again Meduza Feat. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart Fetty Wap – Trap Queen Years & Years – Shine Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell – Blurred Lines Loud Luxury Feat. Brando – Body Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For Jess Glynne – Right Here Ed Sheeran Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock – Cross Me Galantis – Runaway (U & I) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss Tinie Tempah Feat. Jess Glynne – Not Letting Go Sigala – Easy Love ZHU – Faded Omi – Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) Armin Van Buuren Feat. Trevor Guthrie – This Is What It Feels Like Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams Felix Jaehn Feat. Jasmine Thompson – Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better) Jax Jones & Martin Solveig & Madison Beer – All Day And Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa) Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX – I Love It Jonas Blue – Perfect Strangers Chris Malinchak – So Good To Me Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down​

Image Credit: Pacha