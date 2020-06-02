Search

 

 

Year Zero
Tchami delivers two dance-floor ready singles from debut album Year Zero

After announcing his debut album Year Zero is on the way, the Parisian producer known as Tchami has had quite the year so far with releases. Previously combining slick vocals with a calming instrumental in his past release “Proud” featuring Daecolm to a taste of deep house with “Ghosts” featuring HANA, there is no deny Tchami is a pioneer in the ever-growing future house movement. While staying determined to build his very own imprint globally recognized as Confession, this globally recognized producer is only getting warmed up. Blessing his fans with another double-single release off the upcoming album“Born Again” and “Buenos Aires” are guaranteed to keep you grooving all night long.

With all four singles being featured in Year Zero, listeners already know they are about to enter Tchami’s church of evolving sound. Launching off with “Born Again,” a solid tech-house beat aligned with subtle frequencies becomes apparent. As amplified vocals bring a sense of euphoria, a filthy bassline brings out that dance-floor ready vibe which is truly contagious. Flowing into the next single off the album known as “Buenos Aires,” Tchami’s attention to sound design brings out a fresh, yet vibrant single we simply cannot get enough of. From an uplifting looped vocal sample to a catchy melody infused with bass chords and fast-tempo drum claps, Tchami has one again delivered an iressistable single. To keep us staying groovy until the album release, Tchami has satisfied his listeners one again through his motivation to consistently revolutionize house music.

Listen to both singles below and let us know which track is your favourite off Year Zero in the comments below.

