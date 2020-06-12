The 2019 edition of Tomorrowland is visible on Google Maps

By Ellie Mullins 2

We all know that Belgian festival Tomorrowland is one of the biggest parties on earth, and is the true epicentre of the electronic dance music scene for two weekends in July every year (sadly not this year, as it is postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic). But sometimes, the true scale of it is so mind-blowing that it’s hard to even imagine attending for those that have never been. The 2019 edition was a celebration of the past 15 year history of the festival, bringing back the iconic Book Of Wisdom theme, and now you can show your friends just how big it really was.

Thanks to Google Maps, if you type in the coordinates of the Tomorrowland site into Google Maps (which is 2850 Boom, Belgique) you can view the entire site build and all of the stages for the first time ever. Truly capturing the sheer size of it from a birds eye view, you can see each stage in all of its glory including the more than impressive mainstage. If you follow the path, you will also be lead to the Dreamville camping area, where the festival hosts around 200,000 guests each weekend.

It’s fun to see the entire festival site from this perspective, and although we cannot gather there this year we hope this can tide you over until the 16th edition next year. Next year’s Tomorrowland theme is the Reflection Of Love, and you can get a taste of that with the exciting virtual festival taking place soon (you can read more about that here). View the site map here.

Image credit: Google Maps