The Killers – Mr Brightside (ROSEDRiiVE Remix)

By Ryan Ford 16

ROSEDRiiVE, formerly known as Teddy Rose has arrived in style with his first release of 2020, throwing out a stunning progressive house remix of The Killer’s 2003 hit ‘Mr Brightside’.

Its no easy feat taking on one of the longest-charting songs in UK history for a remix, however, the American-based DJ and producer, ROSEDRiiVE, has sure done it some justice. Having performed in over 70 cities worldwide, he has drawn upon every possible influence for this latest production, transforming Brandon Flowers’ iconic vocals to compliment a mind-blowing and refreshing progressive melody.

Having performed in many different countries around the world, including Japan, Canada, the UK and his resident US, rising talent ROSEDRiiVE had made a ‘Mr Brightside’ mashup a staple of his DJ sets, enjoying bringing the crowd together with the iconic hit. He has since seen no reason why he shouldn’t remix it, as the vocal and the guitar riff can transform a room immediately as proven in his DJ sets. In a personal comment alongside this insane new release, he detailed one of the main reasons behind such an ambitious production; “The original song is very uplifting, the lyrics are so unique and very relatable to anyone […] it’s a timeless song”.

The remix is the latest in a long list of incredible reworks ROSEDRiiVE has taken on, with previous success on remixes of Blink-182, Kings of Leon, Dua Lipa and Yellowcard among others.

An essential for any summer playlist, be sure to check out the dazzling ROSEDRiiVE remix of ‘Mr Brightside’, available for free download here!

Image Credit: ROSEDRiiVE Official Press