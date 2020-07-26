Adam Beyer delivers spectacular performance at Tomorrowland Around The World

By Phil Thüne

Following the first day of Tomorrowland – Around the World, we’re recapping what happened on the island of Pāpiliōnem last night. Although Tomorrowland had to go all digital this year, organisers put all their efforts into creating the best digital festival experience that you can get. Amongst others, headlining was Swedish techno don Adam Beyer, founder of Drumcode.

Drumcode is one of the leading techno labels in the industry, and what Adam Beyer delivered last night was pure Drumcode sound, straight into your living room. Considered by many to be the Swedish techno ambassador, and a leader in modern techno sound, Beyer, with his label, has been thriving to bring innovation to one of the oldest kinds of electronic music. While preserving the core aspects from which techno originated from, he keeps delivering top of the line productions. His set was dedicated to being an innovative, new sound while keeping the core values present at all times.

Overall, if you’re looking for one of the best sets from this weekend, you’ll probably have Beyer in your top 5, since he’s living up to the values that Drumcode incorporates and delivered the pure Drumcode sound right into your home.

Image credit: Tomorrowland