Tomorrowland reveals images of its virtual stages

By Amy Martine 9

Despite the postponement of Tomorrowland until 2021, the brand has remained very much at the forefront of everyone’s minds this summer. A few weeks ago, the festival revealed that it would replace its usual festivities with a brand new virtual concept; Tomorrowland Around The World. This virtual festival promises top of the range 3D design and visuals, giving visitors the chance to experience some of the Tomorrowland magic from the comfort of their own homes. Today, Tomorrowland has added more fuel to the anticipation by revealing images of its virtual stages.

Through a social media post, Tomorrowland shared images of different stages that users will be able to visit during the virtual festivities. Some of the images show the Mainstage and the Freedom stage, while others appear to show brand new stages. All of the stages shown will be set within the virtual land of Pāpiliōnem, which will play host to fans from over 152 countries later this month. Although many details have been shared about what the experience will offer, there is still a great deal of mystery surrounding the virtual event and what it will entail. One thing is for certain, this virtual event is the perfect opportunity for fans worldwide to join together and share in their love for music.

Make sure to visit Tomorrowland Around The World on 25 & 26 July, secure your ticket here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland