Afrojack & SAYMYNAME – Hot

By Alshaan Kassam 2

What happens when a genre-bending producer and hard-trap producer come together to take a spin on Big Shaq’s successful “Mans Not Hot?” A colossal amount of bass and futuristic synths are right, as Afrojack and SAYMYNAME have joined forces for their epic new single “Hot.” While Afrojack has become globally recognized for experimenting with several genres such as electro house, moombahton, and big-room, SAYMYNAME has been throwing down some of the hardest sets with his signature hard trap and bass inspired sound. Surprising their fan base with an insane collaboration no one would have expected, for all those looking to get those mosh pits going, look no further as this song is about to go off once festival season is back on.

Fueling the fire with Big Shaq’s signature vocals, the clock begins to tick as intensified instrumentals fuel the track for the madness to come. Suddenly a fury of drum claps leads into Shaq’s monstrous vocals aligned with wobbling basslines and a heavy slow-tempo drop which those hard-trap enthusiasts cannot get enough of. With Afrojack and SAYMYNAME satisfying all those in need of a tension-building track infused with scattered vocal chops, the massive drop on the track is clearly a force not many can take easily. It is safe to say we can only hope for more epic collaborations in the future from Afrojack and SAYMYNAME.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com