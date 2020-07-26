Armin van Buuren delivers stunning set for Tomorrowland Around The World

By Juan Llorens 7

As most of you have seen, this weekend Tomorrowland held its digital festival Tomorrowland Around The World. Unlike anything we have ever seen, the digital festival brought the best artists to a spectacular virtual world. Armin van Buuren took Pāpiliōnem‘s main stage with a set filled with energy, new music, and old hits.

The Dutch DJ and producer delivered a set that is fitting of the Tomorrowland main stage. With a perfect fusion of trance and big-room, Armin’s set was packed with new music starting with his first track, an ID with Sam Martin, to his latest collaboration with Nicky Romero ‘I Need You To Know.’ A complete musical journey from beginning to end, Armin van Buuren undoubtedly infused energy into the viewers as he transitioned from his emotional music, towards the main stage hits, to 138 BPM. Armin van Buuren’s set was definitely one of the top performances for Saturday, as Tomorrowland’s digital festival continues onto Sunday. If you are looking to listen to some of the best sets from the weekend, a good place to start is with Armin’s set.

Tomorrowland is delivering an unbelievable virtual festival as they set the bar high. The multi-million dollar production enables attendees to move from stage to stage to watch the biggest electronic acts deliver their 45-minute sets. If you did not get a ticket for the virtual festival, you are still able to get one for Sunday. Stay tuned to We Rave You as we will continue to update you with reviews from Tomorrowland’s Around The World virtual festival.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Around The World