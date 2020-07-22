Tomorrowland Around The World: Ones To Watch

By Amy Martine 2

At the beginning of June, Tomorrowland caused a storm upon the announcement of it’s brand new concept: Tomorrowland Around The World. A virtual festival like the world had never seen before, this new project promised an unforgettable experience for fans. Set to take place on the original dates of Tomorrowland’s second weekend, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July, this is definitely a show that should not be missed. As we look ahead to this spectacular digital event, we’ve created your go-to guide with the most unmissable artist performances.

This magical show can be experienced with a PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet, and will allow visitors to travel around the festival site, interacting with friends. 8 different stages will be on offer to visitors including the mainstage, Atmosphere, Core, Freedom, and 3 brand new never-seen-before stages. Tomorrowland Around The World has been specially created by the festival’s creative team alongside 3D artists using the world’s best 3D design and video production technology. As well as performances, the virtual festival will feature an array of activities including webinars, games, workshops and more. But naturally, the aspect fans are most excited about is the artist performances, so let’s take a look at some of the upcoming highlights.