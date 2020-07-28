AWAKE Croatia follows as planned with Paul Van Dyk and Aly & Fila on a first class line up

By Pol Torà 4

Trance and progressive festival Awake Croatia 2020 might be one of the very few live music events taking place this summer. The organisers have announced that the festival will be celebrated as planned and will take place on 20-23 August at the iconic Zrce Beach in the beautiful Croatian island of Pag.

If these news weren’t enough, they have gone on announcing two major artists such as the legends Paul Van Dyk and Aly & Fila, who will join an already amazing and stacked line up. To top things off, Awake Croatia 2020 has also presented their world exclusive UV pool party from the Future Sound of Egypt label’s bosses Paul Thomas and Aly & Fila, who are going B2B for 5 hours. However, the pandemic cannot be ignored due to the concerning situation Europe is living right now with new local coronavirus outbreaks affecting countries like the UK, Spain and even Croatia. For this reason, the capacity will be limited to 1000 attendants following the recommendations of the Croatian Government and the Health Authority.

Fact that almost 700,000 tourists are enjoying their holiday in Croatia at the moment with thousands more arriving each day is a strong enough statement that Croatia is indeed being recognised as one of the safest countries in Europe.

Awake has pleaded their attendants to be cautious and follow the safety measures at all times to guarantee a safe party for all the agents and people involved. Read the full statement here. Read more information about the festival program here.

Image Credit: Awake Croatia