Love Regenerator, Steve Lacy – Live Without Your Love

2020 is a year of great change for the award-winning Grammy, multi-platinum selling artist, and heavyweight producer Calvin Harris. That’s because since the beginning of the year the Scottish producer has been releasing songs with his alias Love Regenerator, with a brand new track ‘Live Without Your Love‘ arriving this week alongside the Californian singer Steve Lacy, released in one of the most successful house labels of all-time: Defected Records.

Taken from Defected’s website:

“The single with Grammy-nominated musician and producer Steve Lacy is the outcome of a long-held ambition for Calvin, whose love and respect for the UK house music label goes back over twenty years. The record sees Calvin at his most intuitive and rave-inclined, with club ready, penetrating stabs softened by Steve Lacy’s drawl and plenty of acidic synth. “

It is worth mentioning that in May, Calvin Harris made the first announcement of the launch of the track, sharing on his Instagram a letter received by the founder of the UK label Simon Dunmore praising the potential of the music and that he was impressed with the quality presented considering that Calvin had at only 15 years old at the time.

21 years later fans can finally hear a song from this partnership that promises great success. Share it with your friends and leave us the feedback about this track.