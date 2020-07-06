Carl Cox teases brand new remix of deadmau5 & The Neptunes’ ‘Pomegranate’

By Ellie Mullins 12

In a surprise announcement, the legend that is Carl Cox took to his social media to announce that he’s got a surprise remix coming out on July 10. When you put Carl Cox’s name on a remix, you know exactly how huge it’s going to be and now in a surprise turn, he’s remixing the huge deadmau5 and The Neptunes collaboration ‘Pomegranate’ that came out a couple of months ago.

The original turn was different to deadmau5′ usual signature style, but it definitely went down a treat and with The Neptunes (consisting of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) in the mix, it gave us something unique and different. Already getting a huge remix package so far with with French Original and Ninajirachi putting their spins on the track, Carl Cox is here to blow things out of the water. It’s a remix that no one really saw coming, although this isn’t the first time the pair have mixed. Back in the day, deadmau5 remixed Carl’s ‘I Want You (Forever)’ and it’s been a classic ever since. Now, it’s Carl’s turn to return the remix favour and he’s about to do it in an epic fashion. There’s no doubt that this is going to be one of the biggest remixes of the year.

Judging by the teaser clip that was posted to Instagram, the remix will be injected with that signature techno style we all know and love and will also make great use of the original and irresistible vocals. Not much has been given away, but it’s now available for pre-order here. Listen to the teaser below and get excited!

Image Credits: Carl Cox Press (via Sophie Hicks Agency) / Deadmau5 (Rukes.com) / Pharrell Williams (via Moncler)