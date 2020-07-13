David Guetta & Morten teases their new track ‘Kill Me Slow’

By Guilherme Marouf 1

The collabs between David Guetta and Morten are arguably a pleasant surprise for the 2019 electronic music scene, hits like Never Be Alone (feat. Aloe Blacc), Avicii’s Heaven remix, Make It To Heaven (with Raye), as well as the last track released by the duo Detroit 3 AM are reverberating positively and prove that the French superstar remains at its peak and wants to bring quality music to fans and the mainstream scene. In his most recent Instagram post, Guetta announces his new single with Morten named Kill Me Slow through a video teaser that shows how the main melody was produced.

The live #UNITEDATHOME in New York hosted by Guetta last May had the premiere of the track, which immediately caught the attention of fans and the media, who have since been eagerly awaiting more news regarding the release of the track. It is also worth remembering that the David Guetta remains active in his side project Jack Back, more focused on house and should present new releases soon.

The partnership between the FUTURE RAVE duo promises more tracks and releases for the second half of the year. One thing is certain: Kill Me Slow will be available on all platforms this Friday and promises to be one of the best songs of 2020.

Image Credit: David Guetta (Ushuaïa Ibiza) / Morten (Ushuaïa Ibiza)