deadmau5 presents brand new mau5trap radio episode 090

By Guilherme Marouf 7

After the release of the track ‘Pomegranate‘ in May alongside iconic duo The Neptunes, formed by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, deadmau5 is also active on his mau5trap radio show, which released episode 090 this week.

For newcomers, mau5trap is the independent record label founded by Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and over the last decade it has become one of the references for regular electronic music listeners, with the support of major companies like Billboard, Forbes, and Insomniac, in addition to curated stage takeovers at the world’s biggest electronic dance music events like Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields, EDC, and beyond. It is worth mentioning that some of the biggest acts in the scene have already released tracks on the label including Skrillex, Zedd, Madeon, Chris Lake, and Dillon Francis.

For episode 90 the radio genres are house, techno, progressive, and not so conventional genres like chillout and downtempo. This should be highlighted, considering that most of the other radio shows revolve around only two or three genres, resulting in a good opportunity for fans and aspiring DJs to broad their music knowledge. The tracklist of this week’s radio show is composed by Feed Me, No Mana, i_o, and of course, deadmau5’s songs ‘Let Go’ feat. Grabbitz and ‘Monophobia‘ feat. Rob Swire – the iconic member of Pendulum and Knife Party.

Check out this radio episode below and share it with your friends.

Image credit: Rukes.com