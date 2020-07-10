Drumcode set to announce new events soon

By Phil Thüne 2

It’s been 4 months since most countries went into lockdown and imposed social distancing rules due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As restrictions are starting to ease in many of them, their clubs, promoters, and event organisers are getting creative on how they can get their business back up and running. Drumcode, the label owned by Adam Beyer, is usually hosting its series of events across the globe, in clubs, as a stage host at festivals, or even with their festival, and has now communicated that they’ll be announcing new shows soon.

With countries opening up more, some festivals and smaller-scale events are allowed to take place in countries such as Croatia for example. Now Drumcode also posted across its social media channels that they will start announcing shows in countries that do have successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, most of us would like to go back to clubbing, concerts, and festivals as before, but this may still not be the case for some time. So these events could still be cancelled to the very last minute based on local restrictions as they are organised in collaboration with promoters that are working to make these safe for the audience, DJs and staff involved in the production.

Check the full post on Twitter below for all the details of the announcement, and keep an eye out for the new shows. We’re super excited to see that things are starting to go back to normal!

Image Credit: Drumcode Facebook