EDC Korea announces official postponement until 2021

By Alshaan Kassam 9

EDC Korea has become one of Asia’s most highly anticipated festivals bringing in some of the most iconic names in electronic dance music such as DJ Snake, Timmy Trumpet, deadmau5, Alison Wonderland and many more. Anyone who has attended of Insomniac’s EDC festivals can attest to the one of a kind experience offered to the most important headliners which are the attendees from around the world. While EDC has been continuing to build their imprint across Asia, unfortunately EDC Korea have announced they will be postponing the festival until 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

While the anticipation grows for next year’s epic festival, the festival organizers state:

“Though the world is moving in a more positive direction, it is still too early for us to gather at EDC Korea 2020 on our scheduled dates. While we are all disappointed by this outcome, we are excited to shift our focus to creating an unforgettable experience at next year’s festival.”

On a brighter note, attendees passes from HanaTicket, WeMakePrice or Trazy will be valid for EDC Korea 2021 along with free additional benefits which are to be announced soon. For all those who have bought passes from Klook or Interpark, full refunds will be available shortly. Be on the lookout for direct emails regarding the next steps to recieve your additional benefits or full refunds soon.

Read the full statement below and let us know if we will see you at EDC Korea next year!

Image Credit: Insomniac Official Photos