Eric Prydz is bringing brand new set up [CELL.] to Tomorrowland Around the World: World Premiere

By Ellie Mullins 2

We all know that Tomorrowland can deliver the surprises on a regular year, but they’re truly pulling it out of the bag for their digital festival Tomorrowland Around the World. With a massive lineup worthy of a regular year at the festival grounds, the festival includes some hidden names, and now we know what it is that they’ve been hiding up their sleeves. With the first two being Tiësto with his brand new VER:WEST alias and Katy Perry, the third has been revealed and it’s a huge one. None other than Eric Prydz has been added to the lineup, and he’s bringing the big guns with him. Although he’s still set to perform his Holosphere concept again at next year’s edition (after only being able to perform with it once at last year’s edition after the unfortunate collapse of the Freedom stage between weekend one and weekend two), for this year’s digital event he’s bringing something entirely new titled [CELL.].

The name sounds exciting enough, but we’re yet to see what exactly the [CELL.] entails. For now we know one thing: it’s going to be an unmissable spectacle. The tweet says ‘Prepare for something unseen…’ which only makes it even more exciting, and we know that against his euphoric style of music, it’s going to take our breath away in the typical Eric Prydz style. Tomorrowland is known for bringing exclusive Eric Prydz stage debuts, and this one is no exception with a world premiere exclusive.

On July 25, we’re going to get to step into the world of [CELL.], so grab one of the remaining tickets here before it’s too late!

WORLD PREMIERE: Eric Prydz – Legendary @ericprydz brings his spectacular new show [CELL.] to Tomorrowland Around the World – the digital festival. Prepare for something unseen… pic.twitter.com/DX3kI9ExLU — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) July 15, 2020

Image credit: Tomorrowland/Facebook