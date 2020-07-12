Eric Prydz unleashes final episode of EPIC Radio season four: Listen

By Harrison Watson 12

After six successful episodes, season four of Eric Prydz EPIC Radio has come to a close. The season, which began on April 10th, has been used by Prydz as a way of connecting to his fans during this difficult time, delivering exclusives, classic tracks and even free downloads.

The mix, which marks the 36th episode of the show, opened with crowd favourite and one of the Swede’s biggest anthems ‘Generate’, featuring Tom Cane, followed by an introduction by Prydz, where he aptly recommended to;

“Get your sunglasses on and your cool cocktails out.”

The brilliant ‘Melo’ and ‘Spy2’ followed, with a plethora of Prydz’s own remixes featured later including his ‘Private’ remix of his iconic Pjanoo and his unreleased 2005 remix of Williams’ ‘The Arrival’. The show concluded with Chymera’s ‘Dreamrunner’, a suitably epic finish to EPIC Radio season four. Eric Prydz always delivers top-notch music that will captivate his fans. With something always under his sleeve, the Swedish artist leaves listeners wanting more with his renowned show. In the outro, the Swede revealed that season five will begin after the summer. Until then, relive season four of Eric Prydz EPIC Radio here. You can listen to the final episode below:

Eric Prydz at RC Cola Plant (Miami, FL), 2017 / Image Credit: Rukes.com