Flume releases highly anticipated remix of Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’

By Alshaan Kassam 15

Flume is a pioneering electronic producer who does not need a formal introduction. By providing his audience the gift to listen and explore his complex yet melodic signature sound, Flume can easily craft multiple masterpieces which we all need to get through our days. Taking a gentle approach to his production style, Flume has collaborated with the likes of globally recognized rap sensations and vocal artists such as Vince Staples, Kai, Vic Mensa, AlunaGeorge and many more to prove that this legend can truly do it all. After Flume teased his fans with a little taste of a remix on the classic Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’, this icon has officially released the innovative remix and let us tell you it sounds irresistibly sweet to the ear.

By enhancing the signature melody from the original song with higher pitched frequencies, this single is guaranteed to take you back in time. As the catchy vocals from Eiffel 65 become apparent alongside stargazing piano instrumentals, Flume shifts levels into his world of future bass as the drop showcases his futuristic-like musical elements. Continuing into the unique drop of vocalized glitches and reverberating frequencies, this masterpiece is one of kind. While we all had a taste of this epic single on his official Instagram account, we are now blessed with a high quality version which we cannot get enough of. If there is one thing we can say about Flume for sure, it is that he never disappoints his listeners no matter which track he works his magic on.

Listen to Flume’s remix of Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Tim Mosenfelder for Getty Images / Flume at Lollapalooza 2019