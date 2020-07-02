Green Valley Brazil badly damaged by cyclone

By Ellie Mullins 1

It’s been voted the number one club by DJ Mag in their Top 100 Clubs Poll this year (and 2018), and has been a non-mover within the top five list for years on end now. From being a local secret to a global phenomenon and one of the most in-demand clubs in the entire world, the unique Green Valley club in Camboriú, Brazil, boats one of the best surroundings and best vibes. Unfortunately though, disaster has struck not too long ago and it means that the future of the club is uncertain right now.

Sweeping across Southern Brazil on June 30, Green Valley was hit by a big cyclone. No staff have been reportedly injured, but the iconic outdoor structure of the club – part of which has helped it climb to the top of the popularity charts – has been destroyed. The total cost of the damage is still being calculated, but it definitely won’t be cheap considering the sheer size and scale of the club and its equipment. In a statement that the club released, they said this:

“We sympathize with all the people of Santa Catarina, who, like Green Valley, were directly or indirectly affected by this weather phenomenon. We thank all the public mobilization, including DJs, fans, producers and other partners of the electronic scene as a whole. We got this far with a lot of effort, determination and a great deal of love by our fans, and we will use that same drive and love to give us the strength to rebuild and be able to move on. We will shortly inform how you can take part in this recovery effort. We will once again, together, create more unforgettable moments.”

Whilst the state of Santa Catarina recovers from the natural disaster, our thoughts are with the families of the people who lost their lives and people and businesses who have had their personal belongings destroyed.

Image credit: Green Valley