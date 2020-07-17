Kygo collaborates with Tina Turner on her classic ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 10

Kygo took to social media early this week to announce that he will be collaborating with Rock N’ Roll legend Tina Turner to remix her iconic anthem ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It‘. This is the first official remix of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ and the first anticipated musical release and appearance for Turner since her 2008-2009 tour entitled ‘Tina!: The 50th Anniversary Tour’.

Earlier this week, Kygo (real name Kyrre Gørvell-Dahl) announced that he plans to release the remix today, Friday, July 17th. He provided the caption, “Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @tinaturner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it”

Kygo putting his latest stamp on Tina Turner’s classic hit will be the most recent of Kygo remixes, coming nearly a year after his release of Whitney Houston‘s cover of Steve Winwood‘s 1984 tune ‘Higher Love’. Since it’s release, Kygo’s remix has charted in nearly a dozen countries and is the opening track to his 2020 album ‘Golden Hour’.

Tina Turner released the original ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ in 1984 on the album ‘Private Dancer’. The track won a Grammy Award for Record of the Year and went on to become the title for the 1994 biographical film about Turner’s life that stars Angela Basset as Turner and Lawrence Fishburne as Ike Turner.

Check out Kygo’s tropical take on Tina Turner classic ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ below:

Image Credit: Kygo & Tina (Press)