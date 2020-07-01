Maceo Plex shares sensational remixes of Perry Farrell anthem ‘Let’s All Pray For This World’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 6

Maceo Plex has taken on a couple of sublime remixes for one of his most crucial career influencers in Perry Farrell and his recent track ‘Let’s All Pray For This World’.

Perry Farrell is a huge name in the music industry; as the frontman of the world-renowned American rock band Jane’s Addiction, the 61-year old has had a massive influence upon music, culture and festivals for over 30 years. He has even been a pivotal figure in the setting up of the highly regarded global phenomenon ‘Lollapalooza Festival’ and continues to work on original music in the studio. As a result of a deep admiration for the work of Perry, Maceo Plex has released two brand new remixes of his 2019 hit ‘Let’s All Pray For This World”.

Arriving with two contrasting reworks, Maceo Plex has delivered both an electro remix and a glitchy remix of the original taken from the album ‘Kind Heaven’. The first remix takes us on more of a classic Detroit-electro journey, threading tremulating vocals through an enticing combination of 808 kicks, crisp percussion and eerie synth pad melodies. Premiered by BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong, the ‘glitchy’ remix comes across as a more contemporary dance anthem driving through 4/4 kick drum with small snippets of the originals anthemic chorus.

The remixes have already received a plethora of support from like-minded artists and industry peers, including Danny Howard, Anja Schneider, Rob da Bank, John Digweed to name just a few.

Be sure to check out what they are all raving about below as Maceo Plex has undertaken two magnificent remixes of ‘Let’s All Pray For This World’ for Perry Farrell.

Image Credit: Maceo Plex Press