Arriving just in time for summer 2020,sees Detroit legenddraw on his tried-and-tested formula of feel-good, vocal-led house music, pairing euphoric piano keys with‘s unrivalled singing voice. It follows MK’s recent string of remixes for‘s‘s smash singleand‘s latest hitResponsible for creating some of the defining sounds and biggest tracks of early and contemporary house music, MK (Marc Kinchen) continues to evolve as one of the most in-demand producers and DJs. His latest trackswithandfeaturingwith Sonny Fodera have racked up global streams in the millions with the latter topping at #4 on the Mediabase Dance Radio Airplay Top 100 Chart this past spring.

With over six hundred million career streams accumulated, MK is one of the most idolised figures from the world of dance music. With over 30 years in the game, he is best known for the platinum-selling ‘Back & Forth’ and ‘17‘ which has sold more than one million copies in the UK alone. ‘17′ was preceded by ‘Piece of Me‘ in 2016, another platinum-selling record to add to MK’s pile of growing accolades. Bursting onto the scene with ‘17‘, Carla Monroe’s irresistible vocals have been in high demand ever since. She has recently worked with the likes of MOTi, Julia Michaels and Oliver Heldens, with solo work also in the pipeline. Coinciding with the easing of lockdown restrictions, ‘2AM‘ arrives just in time to soundtrack summer 2020.