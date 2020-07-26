MK feat. Carla Monroe – 2am
With over six hundred million career streams accumulated, MK is one of the most idolised figures from the world of dance music. With over 30 years in the game, he is best known for the platinum-selling ‘Back & Forth’ and ‘17‘ which has sold more than one million copies in the UK alone. ‘17′ was preceded by ‘Piece of Me‘ in 2016, another platinum-selling record to add to MK’s pile of growing accolades. Bursting onto the scene with ‘17‘, Carla Monroe’s irresistible vocals have been in high demand ever since. She has recently worked with the likes of MOTi, Julia Michaels and Oliver Heldens, with solo work also in the pipeline. Coinciding with the easing of lockdown restrictions, ‘2AM‘ arrives just in time to soundtrack summer 2020.
