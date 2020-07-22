EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sonny Fodera discusses Dom Dolla bromance and DEFECTED influences

By Jake Gable 1

He’s the man with the midas touch, and now, he’s truly taking off! Australian-born DJ and producer Sonny Fodera has long been regarded as the Prince of house music, blessing us with a wealth of warm, rhythmic and groove-driven four-to-the-floor sounds across iconic labels such as Defected Records. But fast forward to 2020, and the Prince has become a King. Launching his own Solotoko label and unveiling his most recent studio album ‘Rise’ in 2019, Sonny is now selling out just about any headline show across the globe, and will even host his own festival in Barcelona next year. But before that, there’s much to discuss… Including his MK collaborations, the influence of Simon Dunmore, and a blossoming bromance with fellow Aussie Dom Dolla, who he’s just teamed up with to drop new single ‘Moving Blind’…



Sonny! You seem to have kept busier than most during the pandemic period with a lot of live-streams etc, how have you adapted to that change after so many years of a more hectic lifestyle on the road, touring etc?

“I’ve been getting into live-streams for those people that are stuck at home. The key is to keep the music current and testing out new tracks to people across the world. I’ve noticed that my live-streams have been getting such a crazy reach. People that haven’t been able to see me yet, are being able to see me play live in my back garden.”



When it comes to the live-streams etc, how is your mindset altered by not being able to hear fan reactions like you would at a live show? e.g. People screaming with excitement when a certain drop comes in etc. Does that impact your selection process?

“Well I like seeing all of the comments come through on YouTube and Facebook so that definitely helps, and it’s good to see the reaction that way, which is cool. Talking to people whilst I’m playing also really helps too!”