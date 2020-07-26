Oliver Heldens opens up Tomorrowland Around The World

By Nicole Pepe 6

Oliver Heldens opened up Tomorrowland Around The World with a spectacular one and a half-hour performance.

When the gates of Tomorrowland Around The World opened, viewers were stunned by the near-perfect utopia, complete with eight different stages and virtual audiences. To get the online festival started, Oliver Heldens opened up the mainstage with a show-stopping performance full of house and old classics.

Heldens performed as himself super-imposed into a stage complete with a cheering virtual audience. The stage itself, much like the real mainstage at Tomorrowland, was larger than life and for the first time in a long time, felt normal to all the festival fans who have been stuck in quarantine watching DJ sets performing from their kitchens via live-streams.

The set itself was an hour and a half long and featured non-stop grooves. Heldens opened his set with ‘Set You Free’, an original Heldens track featuring Party Pupils and MAX, from there he went on to play another five songs of his own before switching to Ultra Natè’s ‘Free’, which was originally released in 1997. Helden’s set was also full of IDs that found their way sprinkled throughout the set including the set’s closing song which is credited as an Oliver Heldens original.

Day one of Tomorrowland Around The World was a huge success among fans around the globe. Some other notable sets from day one were Eric Prydz, Afrojack, and Armin van Buuren.

For the full tracklist of Oliver Helden’s Tomorrowland Around The World set, click here.

Image Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images