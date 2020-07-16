R3HAB is Spotify’s most discovered artist on the Discover Weekly feature

By Ellie Mullins 2

Sitting atop the music streaming service world, Spotify consistently dominates the scene and no one does it quite like them. Since 2006, they’ve had a large amount of customers and part of what keeps them coming back to renew their memberships month after month is their unique features they have available on their site exclusively to them. One of those great features is the Discover Weekly feature. Based on user listening habits, it creates a mixtape of tracks and artists that the database thinks the user may like, and is updated each Monday. Many users have discovered their next musical obsession thanks to the feature and this July marks the five-year anniversary of its inception. In an interesting data round-up, they’ve discovered that the most ‘discovered’ artist was someone we all know and love.

R3HAB who is a well loved and respected legend in the dance music scene proudly takes the top spot as the single most discovered artist in the most markets. In 16 markets, his tracks have popped up in many users’ mixtapes allowing his fanbase to grow and his music to reach even more corners of the world than ever before. Speaking about his new title, R3HAB had this to say:

“I love how Spotify allows my music to connect with people across so many cultures. I’ve always considered myself a world artist and it’s amazing to see my music truly traveling. Spotify has broken down the geographical boundaries of music discovery, allowing people from all over to discover my music as soon as it’s released. Thank you, Discover Weekly.”

It’s definitely a huge feat to accomplish, and he is in great company with other artists like Halsey, Khalid and RAC. With over 2.3 billion hours between July 2015 and June 25, 2020 of music streamed, that’s a lot of people out of that 2.3 billion that have discovered R3HAB!

Love your Discover Weekly playlist? You’re not alone. This month, we’re marking the 5-year anniversary of one of Spotify’s most beloved playlists. Check out some of its streaming stats. https://t.co/fCT2LCb3Yd — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) July 9, 2020

Image credit: Spotify Discover Weekly