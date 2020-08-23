50 legendary trap songs of all time (Part 4)

By Olivier Jeske 1

One of the reasons why Trap became so popular in the EDM world that fast were the festival-friendly remixes of popular electronic and hip-hop productions, which took over the festival stages for several good years. The authors of the original productions, playing mainly on the mainstages, were very eager to reach for Festival Trap Edits in order to surprise the audience and fans accustomed to 128 BPM vibes. In turn, remixes of hip-hop productions were gaining huge popularity on YouTube, and channels such as Trap Nation and Trap City contributed greatly to their popularity. Let’s be honest, is there anyone here who has never heard San Holo’s remix of The Next Episode? Indeed. We invite you to check out the fourth part of the 50 legendary trap songs of all-time series, which we have devoted to well-known trap remixes and edits, but not only.

31. Showtek – We Like To Party (NGHTMRE & Slander Edit) [unavailable on Spotify]

A first-ever SoundCloud’s release from three Icon Collective school graduates which turn into one of the most recognizable trap edits ever made. Both NGHTMRE and Slander are now leading acts in bass music but to this day We Like To Party can be heard in every of their set. In an interview with Space Yacht Tyler (NGHTMRE) mentioned that he and the guys were working on a remix of this production at the same time without knowing it. Tyler sent his version to Scott & Derek, and in response, he got informed that they prepared theirs too. The trio joined forces to release the song together and that’s how two great musical careers were born.

32. Stooki Sound x Mr. Carmack – UPPERS

When two trap heavyweights & hip-hop beatmakers come together, it is doomed to immortal success. UPPERS is a perfect representation of the production styles of both from the time of the statistically most legendary year for the trap in electronic dance music, the year 2013. Super slow beat, deep 808, and sounding exceptional drop – a combination of classic trap horns with Carmack-style synth. If you like original, definitely need to check its remixes from QUIX and JiKay!

33. TNGHT – Goooo

As we said in the first part, this series has no right to be with just one TNGHT song. The perfect combination of absolute genial drums with piercing leads, which in some way shaped – like the whole EP – trap genre in the electronic music world. Hud Mo & Lunice detonate into all-out rave mode with Goooo. If you still didn’t listen TNGHT EP, better just do it ASAP.

34. Zedd & Foxes – Clarity (Brillz Remix)

One of two mentioned today aliases that already not exist, unfortunately. David Jeffries before of well-developed alias LSDREAM was one of the TOP trap music producers alive. Apart from the assumption of a label and collective TWONK, he was living probably his best life as Brillz making trap originals and much more massive remixes. One of then, a remix of Clarity, is probably the most recognizable Brillz’s track ever created.

35. Dr. Dre – The Next Episode (San Holo Remix) [unavailable on Spotify]

This is one of those legendary trap songs that we don’t have to present to anyone and we won’t do it. More than 225M views via YouTube, high-profile position in Trap Nations’ the most popular tracks ever uploaded and complete game-changer for San Holo. Let us quote one of the comments under this 4 mins long piece:

The first 4 minutes of this song was the best part…

36. Chief Keef – Hate Being Sober (Dotcom’s Festival Trap Remix) [unavailable on Spotify]

With broken hearts, we must inform all of you that this tune isn’t available on both, Spotify and Soundcloud. The only safe place to listen to this real festival trap banger is the TrapMusicHDTV YouTube channel. Author of the remix, (un)fortunately, made a full look/ music style rebranding by rejecting the project on very distant sidetracks. Hate Being Sober in Dotcom‘s vision has coolly preserved intro of the original song with a huge classic, but also extremely original festival-trap synth drop. Please come back, Dotcom.

37. Snails & Antiserum – Wild

In years 2012-2014 Antiserum was one total hype in the bass music world, in common thanks to his collab EPs with Mayhem, which gave us tracks like Trippy, Karate, or Hustle. Wild gone wild (hehe) thanks to authentic deep-down going synth pluck climatic characteristic of the later Snails production, which for now are mostly dubstep. The track was released by OWSLA and featured on bass music legendary YouTube curator, UKF.

38. S-Type – Billboard (Lido Remix)

This LuckyMe’s release from 2014 got a breath of fresh air thanks to numerous support from marshmello, among others during his set on the mainstage of Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Billboard originally comes from S-Type debut Outta Glasgow EP. In his remix, Lido left those original’s divine horns, embellishing it with a typical trap drop with kinda simple plucks and incredibly clear bass.

39. Hardwell – Spaceman (Carnage Festival Trap Remix)

Same as in San Holo at 35., Spaceman‘s remix was a sort of game-changer for Carnage too. Nearly 35M plays on SoundCloud, one of the first label’s releases in EDM trap history and definitely first trap premiere of Hardwell’s Revealed. The remix that started the massive dump of changing big room tracks into Festival Trap anthems. A song you need to know.

40. sam gellaitry – long distance / …bruh [unavailable on Spotify]

At the age of 17 can you create productions in just founded genre that will stay in the hearts and heads of trap music fans for life? Sam Gellaitry proves that yes. We managed to present you two of his tracks because only one of them is available on Spotify. Let’s be honest – …bruh is an outright real trap anthem but long distance‘s trumpet siren drop with characteristic moving sub-bass & tropical type vocal loop is… magical.

Follow our playlist on Spotify dedicated to the most legendary trap songs of all time series down below. Stay tuned for the last part of the series and don’t forget to read our previous ones!

Image credits: Rukes (Snails), Quasar Media (TNGHT), Carnage’s Facebook Page, Slander’s Instagram