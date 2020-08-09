Apple Music will feature entire sets from Tomorrowland: Around the World”

By Lakshay Bhagtani 5

Taking the concept of virtual festivals to a whole new level, Tomorrowland 2020 was certainly the highlight of the year for every electronic music lover amidst a time period that has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The online edition of the Belgian festival called Tomorrowland: Around the World featured some jaw-dropping live acts from over 60 different artists with a combined audience of more than a million. For those who weren’t lucky enough to witness those sets live, Apple Music is set to be your savour.

Starting from today, Apple Music subscribers can revisit some of the biggest live DJ sets from the two-day festival that reunited over 200 nationalities and all the major DJs in one magical place. Through this initiative, Apple Music has kept the party going by bringing one of the top music festivals around the world into our daily mixes.

The Apple Music users will be able to relive the awe-inspiring sets from the legends of the industry, including Charlotte De Witte, Jack Back, Paul Kalkbrenner, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Robin Schulz, Gryffin, Lost Frequencies, Alan Walker, Armin Van Buuren, Laidback Luke, Oliver Heldens, Nervo, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet and more.

Stream the live DJ sets from Tomorrowland: Around the World and check out more festival mixes here

Image Credits – tomorrowland.com