Calvin Harris & The Weeknd – Over Now

By Pol Torà 3

Calvin Harris & The Weeknd have released their big highly-anticipated collaboration titled ‘Over Now‘. It is now available via Columbia Records. After several weeks teasing their brand new track together, the two heavyweights have officially dropped the song.

The song follows the classic Calvin Harris production style and structure. It combines funky melodic elements led by guitars, bass, and other acoustic sounds with retro synth-waves and relaxed percussive rhythms that result in a very chill and danceable funky track. Adding The Weeknd’s voice does nothing but improve the quality of the song, as the vocals fit and blend perfectly well with the production underneath.

Along with the song release, the pair have also presented the music video that has been directed by Calvin Harris’s long time creative director Emil Nava. With a unique style, Emil left his signature stamp putting an amazing innovative video together, which in just a few hours has already amassed almost half a million views. The music video is somewhat particular, as it is sort of an alternative reality experience that takes space through a portal into The Weeknd’s mind, mixing reality with technology.

Listen to the newest Calvin Harris & The Weeknd collaboration ‘Over Now’ and watch the official music video below:

Image Credit: The LEDE Company