By Yotam Dov 3

Let’s admit it: the global pandemic has been a drag on our scene. Across the globe, spring and summer festivals have been given the ax as the coronavirus rages across borders. Unfortunately, with the virus showing few signs of slowing down, the fall festival season seems to be at risk of being the pandemic’s next victim.

Obviously, the cancellation of mass gatherings such as festivals and live shows is in everyone’s best interest. The less we have music fans getting together and rubbing shoulders, the less risk there is of spreading this terrible disease. As the positive COVID-19 result of Dutch DJ and producer Nicky Romero shows, even those with little to no symptoms can carry and spread the disease.

So what are live shows lovers to do in a year without festivals? Bring the festival home.

The new livestreaming service OnNow.tv has recently launched, bringing the experience of in-person music festivals and performances to any screen or device available. A simple and easy-to-use online platform, OnNow.tv allows artists and producers to add their upcoming live performances to the growing calendar of shows.

Rave Together While Far Apart

If there is one thing to be said about festival fans, it’s that they are creative. As producers and artists have been forced to limit their in-person appearances, fan loyalty has only grown as online streaming communities have popped up across the internet. Not even a global pandemic can put an end to the live music community!

The team behind OnNow.tv created the new live performance streaming discovery service with a simple goal: to provide a unique opportunity for artists and their fans to come together in a time when physical shows are limited or banned.

Online-only shows aren’t the only problem. The rise in social media streaming has given way to an unrealistic expectation for artists to provide on-demand content. Online tribalism and niche groups that connect asynchronously have caused the in-person connection and passion for music to lose its powerful effect.

OnNow.tv’s digital platform revolutionizes how Livestream Creators, producers, and artists reach their fans through a united sense of community. The digitally-curated content at OnNow enables performers and creators to provide their fanbase with what they want – a genuine way to engage with their favorite artists. Streamers can enjoy a full suite of ratings, engagement metrics, and reviews to allow for more in-depth communication and engagement.

