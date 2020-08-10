David Guetta and MORTEN host exclusive Tomorrowland Future Friday mix

By Harrison Watson 2

Last Friday, David Guetta and MORTEN hosted the exclusive one-off radio show ‘Future Friday’ on Tomorrowland’s One World Radio, showcasing their ‘future rave’ sound for an exhilarating hour.

The set features all four tracks from their ‘New Rave’ EP, opening with ‘Kill Me Slow’, and ending with one of their previous future rave collaborations, the ever-so emotional ‘Heaven (David Guetta & MORTEN Remix)’.

Commenting on the set, Guetta explains:

“I have played at every edition of Tomorrowland over the past 16 years, so I’m very excited I can take my new Future Rave project with my friend MORTEN for an exclusive show at Tomorrowland’s One World Radio.”

MORTEN adds:

“I’m very happy that David and I got to make this unique Future Friday show, made exclusively for One World Radio. Together we have started the Future Rave sound that has become a real movement.”

The pair have been pushing their future rave sound hard this year, and it has certainly payed off. Guetta explains that the sound was developed after a year of hard work in the studio with MORTEN, explaining:

“We wanted to make music that would be sexy, have the cool factor of techno, the energy of EDM and why not the emotion of trance.”

If you’re a fan of future rave, this set is not one to miss. Stream ‘Future Friday’ by David Guetta and MORTEN below.

Image credit: Tomorrowland’s Youtube channel.