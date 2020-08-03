Michael Calfan – Last Call

By Jake Gable 11

Almost a decade on from the moment it dropped, fans have clamoured for the release of ‘Last Call’ by Michael Calfan. A vital part of the ‘golden era’ of EDM, the track, often played by Swedish maestro Axwell in his solo sets, became categorised in the pantheon of ‘legendary’ selections, alongside hits like Alesso‘s ‘If I Lose Myself’ remix, ‘Levels’ by Avicii, and ‘Titanium‘ by David Guetta. But despite many rumours linking Axtone with the track, ‘Last Call’ never received an ‘official’ release, and was subject to many years in the wilderness. Like many tracks, including the Avicii x Mike Posner collaboration, or the Ed Sheeran & Martin Garrix team-up, fans feared this would be another record subject to a void where a release date would never arrive, but luckily, Spinnin’ Records have stepped in and all legal issues regarding the potential release seem to have been washed away, with the track finally dropping last Friday (31st July).

Packed with a high-energy build and truly euphoric drop, ‘Last Call’ is – arguably – the finest work of Michael Calfan in his illustrious career so far, and that’s really saying something when you consider the stunning high quality associated with many of the Frenchman’s biggest hits, including ‘Treasured Soul’ and ‘Resurrection’. Despite fears over a second wave of Coronavirus sweeping the world as we head towards the end of summer, we can only hope a vaccine is soon found for the virus so that we can rave to this one under a sunny sky next summer. Some tracks certainly deserve that ‘live’ setting of a full audience losing their mind to a huge house anthem, and this is certainly one of them. You can listen to this Michael Calfan masterpiece below. It brings us so much joy to say that, finally, this is ‘Last Call’… Enjoy!



Image Credit: Insomniac Artists