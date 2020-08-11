NWYR – Get Ready

By Pol Torà 9

Dutch icons W&W have just released through their trance side project NWYR a brand new melodic progressive track called ‘Get Ready‘. You can find it out now on all streaming platforms and… available as a free download! Get it here.

Since its debut in Ultra Music Festival 2017, NWYR has stayed pretty active and consistent releasing an average of 3 songs per year aside of their main project W&W including a remix of the legendary trance anthem ‘Saving Light’ by Gareth Emery. Under their mission to drop ‘Futuristic Anthem Trance‘, the tracks they’ve been putting out have always had something in common; they have all presented the same signature sound. With amazing melodies and powerful sounds, NWYR transmit all sorts of emotions through their trance masterpieces. This fantastic production ‘Get Ready’, is their second release of the year under their alias after they dropped ‘Heart Eyes‘ back in April.

Although we could say ‘Get Ready’ is pretty big room main stage material, it is also true that it sacrifices a bit the power of other releases to focus and investing more on the main melody of the track. Using old school gaming melodies and their classic solid bass line the track is both powerful and emotional. A track destined to blow stages away and produced for fans to listen it at home too. It is overall a very complete and once more, a solid production from all perspectives.

Listen to NWYR new track ‘Get Ready’ below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com